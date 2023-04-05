Nowra powerlifter Jaymi Morris is one of Australia's strongest women, but she's looking to one up by that by becoming one of the world's strongest women.
Morris is hoping to make her international powerlifting dreams come true through raising funds to help her travel to compete at the Arnolds Classic Strongman in Spain in October this year.
She began powerlifting at a young age and has never looked back, regularly setting new Australian records across her competing weight-classes over the years.
Most recently Morris competed at one of Australia's biggest powerlifting competitions against all of the Elite Australian athletes of the sport.
"I competed in the under 90s weight class and won [with lifts] totalling 670 kilograms," Morris said.
This consisted of Morris squatting 250kgs, bench pressing 150kg and deadlifting 270kgs, all of which were personal bests for the athlete.
"I now hold the biggest total, bench and deadlift of all time in Australia in my weight class," she said.
Morris trains four times a week while running her hairdressing business, 'Off with their hair' in Cambewarra.
Morris said she has always been blown away by women competing in strength sports and the supportive and nurturing nature of the sport.
"I think women competing in strength sports are incredible," she said.
"There is no limit to how strong you can be so I'm always thriving to unlock my own potential and strengths."
Morris said it would mean the world to her if she was able to get to Spain to compete at the Arnolds Classic Strongman.
She has set up a GoFundMe in hopes her followers, friends and anyone can help support her to follow her dreams.
"The only challenge of getting to Spain is the outlay to get there and back," she said.
"It would mean the world if I could get to this event, meeting girls like me from around the world, athletes that I follow and competing alongside some of the best in the world would be a dream come true."
"It would be amazing if I had the support to get me over to Spain, not only would it be fulfilling by dreams as an athlete but it's a once in a lifetime opportunity that I can't pass up."
Morris is currently the strongest female competitor in NSW, and the second strongest in Australia in the middle weight division.
"I'm very confident in myself and my capabilities for the competition," she said.
"I know the other athletes will be amazing but I have no doubt in myself that I will do really well."
"I want to make Australia proud."
You can support Jaymi Morris' journey here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
