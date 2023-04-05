Nowra's Jade Williams has continued her impressive start to the 2023 BMX season.
The 10-year-old from Nowra raced the NSW State Round last weekend at the Penrith BMX track.
Here Williams was up against some of the top riders from around the country, with the track made even more testing with wind and rain acting as an extra competitor.
The young gun persevered however and took home first place in her race in a tight pool of riders.
She said that she was "very happy to have come away with a win in such a tough race."
Williams will continue her quest to the National Championships after the Easter break.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
