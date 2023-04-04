When women and children were allowed to leave Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion, Luda Svalukhina headed for Nowra.
She had been to the area before visiting friends, and it seemed like a good place to go when escaping her war-torn homeland.
But the escape has brought plenty of heartache, with Ms Svalukhina leaving behind family including a son serving in the Ukraine Army.
The result has been many hours keeping up with news coming in from overseas about the continuing conflict in her home country.
"My son and my family are still in Ukraine, and I will worry about them every day until we are reunited," she said.
Ms Svalukhina also left behind a successful 23-year career as a national sales manager in Ukraine,
Wanting to continue working while in Australia, she first had to overcome language barriers as she arrived in Australia unable to speak English.
She turned to Nowra TAFE's English courses, and after a few months was able to hold conversations in English.
With the help of continued studies, Ms Svalukhina has improved her English to the stage she has started working at a cafe in South Nowra.
"Learning English is helping me because as my language skills improve, I feel more connected to the Shoalhaven community and more confident at work," she said.
"I like to work with people, customer service and sales are what I enjoy.
"It's a very interesting job, talking with different people," Ms Svalukhina said.
"So in Australia speaking with people is helping my English improve every day."
Ms Svalukhina is not the only one struggling with the English language and communicating effectively.
Last year's Adult Literacy Inquiry found almost 50 per cent of Australians were living with literacy gaps that limited their life choices.
TAFE English language teacher Elisabeth Vu said there was a whole section of the community with English as a second language who would benefit from improved language and communication skills.
"Our courses cater to that section of the community; we have a mixed cohort of international and Australian students of all ages," she said.
"These are members of our community who want to learn to read and write.
"They want to do the things many of us take for granted like reading to their children and sending an email.
"Luda is a shining example of how improved literacy and English language skills can lead to employment, but just as important can improve a person's social outcomes, like a stronger connection to their community," Ms Vu said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
