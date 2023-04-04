Mogo Wildlife Park welcomes kids for free in April Advertising Feature

Deer feeding at Mogo Wildlife Park. Picture supplied

With the April school holidays around the corner, many families will be wondering where they can take their kids for a fun and educational day out, while not breaking the bank.



Australian Wildlife Parks, which includes Mogo Wildlife Park on the South Coast, Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park in Western Sydney, and Hunter Valley Wildlife Park, are offering free kids entry for the entire month of April.

This will save you up to $28 per child. Up to four children can visit these parks for free with every full-paying adult.

Australian Wildlife Parks recognises that interest rate rises have put huge financial pressures on Australian families, leaving many to face higher financial commitments, putting pressure on household budgets and making it hard to pay bills and other expenses.

Lion cub with its mum at Mogo Wildlife Park. Picture supplied

Therefore, it's expected that many families will be wondering where to spend time with their children, at an affordable price, over the Easter period.

Australian Wildlife Parks aim to put the fun back into school holidays, and give families an opportunity to enjoy exciting activities over the holiday period while saving money at the same time.



As well as free entry for children, the parks are holding a massive Easter egg adventure on each day of the Easter Long Weekend - Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.



For $15 per child, children receive an entry ticket to the Easter egg hunt, with a chance to win prizes ranging from encounters, annual passes, toy packs and chocolate Easter eggs.



This also includes a return kids ticket to your choice of Mogo Wildlife Park, Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park or Hunter Valley Wildlife Park.



When you book an adult ticket online, your free kids tickets will be added to your booking.

