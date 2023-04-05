Meet the fresh faces of the Nowra CBD dining scene

The lunch scene in Nowra's CBD is getting a shake up, with two new establishments opening on Egans Ln.
White Elephant Cafe and Let's Get Sippin' - a smoothie and iced tea bar - have garnered keen interest from hungry customers during their first week of operation.
Each has set out to offer something different - namely, healthier food on the go.
At Let's Get Sippin', owner Courtney Wilmot makes high-protein smoothies, and sugar free iced teas.
She decided to open the shop after going on a health kick herself.
"Getting back into healthy living after having my daughter, I noticed there was a bit of a gap here with takeaway healthy options," she said.
"I wanted to create something that was fast, fresh and refreshing."
Across the way, White Elephant Café is a companion to the already well known and loved Elephant Thai on Junction St.
It's also run by the Michaelides family, with T (Tina) Michaelides at the helm as a partner.
Instead of a full sit-down meal, the little café offers grab and go Asian favourites for a lighter lunch, including rice paper rolls, noodle salads, and poke bowls.
And of course, there's coffee for a pick-me-up through the day.
Mx Michaelides said loyal customers from the restaurant were quick to visit the new shopfront, as word of mouth got around.
"We're a family business; everyone was made a partner and we set out to do the opposite of what we're doing up at Junction St," they said.
"Our Thai family had this vision, and acted on it really fast.
"The response from the community has been incredible, I have no words.
"It's so nice to have this as an extension of what we do."
White Elephant Cafe and Let's Get Sippin' are open on Egans Ln in Nowra, opposite Jelly Bean Park.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
