Shoalhaven Mariners looking for players ahead of 2023 season

The Shoalhaven Mariners Baseball Association are looking for players to come on board for the upcoming 2023 senior Illawarra Baseball season.
The season will start on October 16 2023, with the local club hoping to field teams across several divisions.
The Mariners call on everybody, no matter whether you've ever played the sport before or not, to come on board and give baseball a go.
"Baseball is such a great sport, you make a ton of new friendships through playing and it's a great way to stay fit," Mariners' Kerrie Raymond said.
"We are looking for any new, past or returning players, male or female over the age of 15 to fill teams for 2023."
Training for the teams are currently being held Wednesday evenings at Ison Park in South Nowra, with boots on and ready to go by 6:30pm.
"We are hoping to see many faces at the ballpark on Wednesday," Raymond said.
If you wish to know anything more, you can contact Kerrie Raymond on 0411 500 687.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
