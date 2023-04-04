South Coast Police step up to help children sit in safety

South Coast Police are stepping up to improve the safety of the region's youngest passengers - by helping them sit down.
Several Shoalhaven police officers have been trained in fitting child restraints, and they helped supply and fit restraint to 15 vehicles in Nowra on Tuesday, April 4.
The program has been launched in the wake of information showing the main cause of child fatalities in car accidents is children not being properly restrained.
Officer in charge at Nowra Police, Chief Inspector Ray Stynes, said police were working with Transport for NSW, the RMS, Shoalhaven Council and the Binji and Boori health service to ensure suitable car seats were provided to the most vulnerable in our community.
The Binji and Boori Aboriginal maternal and infant child health service provided referrals to the first 15 people to have restraints supplied and fitted as part of the program.
Senior Constable Kelly Thomas for the Shoalhaven Highway Patrol said police would be referring any person detected driving with an unrestrained child to Binji and Boori, which is part of NSW Health.
If the driver took part in future fitting days any penalty would be wiped, Senior Constable Thomas said.
There will even be times when police supply and fit child restraints while conducting random breath tests, Senior Constable Thomas added.
He described it as a win-win, with drivers saving fines, saving points on their licence, and potentially saving the lives of their children.
Police will be running fitting days every few months, although Senior Constable Thomas said there could be one-offs in urgent cases.
While the program kicked off in Nowra, Chief Inspector Stynes said the program would spread further along the South Coast in coming months.
Two models of restraints are being provided - for children from birth to four years, and ages four to seven years.
And several of the women taking part in the program were having restraints fitted ahead of the births of their first children.
