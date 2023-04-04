Shoalhaven Council has defended its maintenance practices at Nowra's Harry Sawkins Park, following criticism by a local resident.
Nowra's Ian Usher last week described the park's condition as "a bloody disgrace" and a far cry from when it was a showpiece for the city.
As he looked around the large clumps a cut grass left all over the park, and patches that had not been cut, as said, "If this is what they call the so-called drawcard for Nowra, well just imagine tourists turning up to spend time here."
However a Shoalhaven Council spokesperson said weather had impacted on the usual park maintenance schedule.
"The regular mowing and maintenance schedule for Harry Sawkins Park has been disrupted by long periods of wet weather," the spokesperson said.
"During the warmer months, maintenance crews routinely mow and tend to the park each week as dry weather allows.
"Recent inhibited access to the park has resulted in more cut grass left behind when it is mowed.
"It is standard practice that slashing roadside edges is done early in the morning to minimise the risk to parked cars.
"The crew attended there on Thursday and will be doing a follow up curation of the area before Easter," the spokesperson said.
