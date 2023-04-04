South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Family of three and their damaged boat retrieved near Tollgate Islands at Batemans Bay

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 4 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The damaged runabout was towed back to Hanging Rock by Marine Rescue Batemans Bay vessel BM30. Picture supplied
The damaged runabout was towed back to Hanging Rock by Marine Rescue Batemans Bay vessel BM30. Picture supplied

Three people including a four-year-old boy have been rescued after their boat's hull began taking on water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
South Coast Police step up to help children sit in safety
No comments
Senior Constable Kelly Thomas from Shoalhaven Highway Patrol places a child restraint into a car during a special fitting day at the Nowra Showground. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Shoalhaven Mariners looking for players ahead of 2023 season
No comments
Shoalhaven Mariners Baseball Association. Picture supplied
Family of three rescued after boat takes on water
The damaged runabout was towed back to Hanging Rock by Marine Rescue Batemans Bay vessel BM30. Picture supplied
Shoalhaven celebration of food offers six weeks of feasting
No comments
Lyndey Milan is one of the many celebrity chefs who will be preparing and presenting dishes during the Shoalhaven's Autumn Celebration of Food. Picture supplied.
More from my region
'Devout Jehovah's Witness' had blood on hands after punching door, woman
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
William Padilla. Picture from Facebook.
Police release new image of wanted man who triggered Unanderra search
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Lupco Ristevski is wanted on alleged stealing, fraud, and stealing from a person offences. Pictures from NSW Police Force.
No decision on Port Kembla nuclear subs base before next federal election
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite and Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes have walked back the timeline for an announcement of a east coast nuclear submarine base. Picture by Robert Peet
'Fix our fire service': Understaffing puts Illawarra stations out of action
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters Andrew Clark, Gideon Rogers and Stuart James. Picture by Adam McLean.
More national stories
Hayne found guilty after four years, three trials
Jarryd Hayne soon had bigger worries in 2018 than a winning new NRL contract. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
The community projects ditched as building companies collapse
No comments
The South Newcastle Beach skate park on Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
RBA delivers rate relief for borrowers, but also a warning
No comments
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Police redirect search for missing Brisbane hiker
Brisbane police are hunting for Lesley Trotter, who last spoke to her family more than a week ago. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)