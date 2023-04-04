Family of three rescued after boat takes on water

Three people including a four-year-old boy have been rescued after their boat's hull began taking on water.
The incident occurred in the morning on Monday, April 3 about 1.5 nautical miles off the Tollgate Islands at Batemans Bay.
Marine Rescue Batemans Bay received the urgent call for help at about 8.35am. Rescue vessel BM30 and a crew of four, led by skipper Eris Kennedy reached the boat at 9.18am.
It is believed the skipper of the damaged boat used an electric pump to empty the boat until the battery went flat. The skipper then made the call for help.
The rescue team helped a woman and the four-year-old onto the rescue boat, while the skipper remained on the damaged boat as it was towed to Hanging Rock.
Zone Duty Operations Manager Stewart Massey said the rescue team worked quickly to reach the family due to the urgency of the call.
He confirmed that the family were wearing life jackets and took all the precautions to be safe on the water.
