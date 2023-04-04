There's a lot of love out there for the Huskisson Mother's Day Classic.
Registration numbers are climbing quickly, with 140 keen runners already signed up, and six weeks still to go until Mother's Day.
It's a promising figure for organisers, who think the 2023 edition is shaping up to be another potentially record-breaking run.
Though it couldn't be done without the community of runners and local businesses backing the Mother's Day Classic.
Organiser Anna Rogers said even though supporters and businesses are doing it tough right now, their generosity for the cause hadn't waned.
"It's a great way to celebrate Mothers Day, as well as raise money for something really important; [breast cancer] is a cancer that touches pretty much everybody," she said.
"We've had some long standing sponsors like Steve Purse Automotive and new sponsors like Bay and Basin Security Doors.
"It's amazing that we have these business - everybody's getting a bit hit at the moment, and they're still supporting us."
Ms Rogers started her own journey with the Mother's Day Classic as an organiser at Tom Price in West Australia's Wheatbelt; upon moving to the Shoalhaven, she got on board with the Huskisson team.
Fellow organiser Renee Henry has been part of the Huskisson team since the early days. Before that, was a keen participant in the Classic, running in Sydney events alongside her mum.
In her six years organising the Mother's Day Classic at Huskisson, she has watched it steadily gain popularity year on year.
"Growth has been steady, and pretty good - even when COVID hit us we still managed an online event, and then last year has huge for us," Ms Henry said.
"It's come back, definitely."
Runners (and walkers) can register for the Huskisson Mother's Day Classic online at mothersdayclassic.com.au
Early-bird registration is still open, and gives participants a discount. On-the-day registrations will also be welcomed.
The Huskisson Mother's Day Classic will run on Sunday, May 14.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
