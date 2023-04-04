The Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies have secured a massive Group Seven Rugby League win, downing the Shellharbour Sharks 14-12 at Berry Showground on Saturday April 1.
After a tough opening round loss, this was just the type of gritty win the team needed heading forward.
Shellharbour were the first to break the deadlock, when Sharks' fullback Braxton Wallace would duck and weave off a nice feed from Jayme McElhone to go over the line and give his side a 4-0 lead.
The Magpies would respond with a rampaging Billy Hayburn who would crash through the Sharks defence to go over the line.
Hayburn would secure the extras to give Berry a 6-4 edge.
It would be Berry who would attack next again, this time with Tahu Arberry streaking over the line out wide.
Hayburn was unable to convert but the Magpies would hold at 10-4 lead heading into halftime.
The Sharks responded quickly in the second half when Daniel Whitmore saw a gap in the Berry defence to make a bolt straight down the middle of the field where he would offload to Ethan O'Connell to go over and cut the lead to 8-10.
A penalty goal would be awarded to Hayburn at the 63 minute mark to extend the lead to 14-8.
Things would get chippy when Hayburn would be hit with some extra-curricular shots after making what was a clean tackle, with ten minutes in the sinbin subsequently being handed out to the Sharks.
While Shellharbour was down, they weren't out of it yet. A clutch run in the 80th minute by Wallace would set up McElhone to score and cut the lead to 12-14 with a kick to come.
Unfortunately for Shellharbour the conversion kick was wayward putting the nail in the coffin.
The Magpies are in the win column early this season, something that couldn't be said a year ago.
The Sharks and Magpies both now hold a record of 1-1 heading into the Easter break. Shellharbour will battle Kiama upon season resumption while Berry will take on the defending champions Warilla.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
