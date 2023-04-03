For Sophie Yates and Hallie Richmond, science is their passion, and a career in science is the dream.
They have their eyes on the prize, a prestigious science camp in London that will help them reach their goals in future careers in science.
The two Kiama High School students have been chosen to represent Australia in an international science summer camp, but there's only one problem - they need money for the tickets.
The Year 12 students need to raise $9000 each to attend the London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF) held from July 26 to August 9, 2023.
"It's a once a lifetime opportunity," Sophie said. "I don't know of many other times where I'd be able to go and immerse myself in another country with all young people, all passionate about science."
The 15-day summer STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) camp is held at Imperial College London with more than 500 students from 70 countries attending.
"We get to make so many connections with industry people, also people our age who will probably end up working in the industry, the connections internationally will just be incredible," Sophie said.
The senior students would take part in lectures hosted by Nobel Prize winners and leading scientists.
The students have been raising money through a GoFundMe fundraiser, a state election sausage sizzle and Cadbury chocolate fundraiser boxes.
Hallie Richmond is currently interested in molecular biology and biomedical science and hopes to learn about the different fields of science during the summer camp.
The 17-year-old said she would be able to visit labs in Oxford and Cambridge universities during the camp to get 'hands-on' experience of university life.
Sophie, 18, is fascinated by genetic engineering and is aiming to work with scientific technology when she finishes school.
The students have raised more than $3000 of their $18,000 goal.
You can support their trip by visiting their GoFundMe page: gofund.me/8d470afb
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
