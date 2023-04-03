All the fun and excitement of Easter is taking place in the Nowra CBD on Saturday, April 8.
Live performances, a petting zoo, Easter craft, face painting and more are all taking place in Junction Court between 10am and 4pm.
The family friendly fun starts with young entertainers from Stella Studioz taking to the stage, followed by performers from Danceworks.
The Wandy Donkey Experience is setting up a petting zoo running from 10am to 12.30pm, allowing children to interact with a variety of friendly animals.
Pinot and Picasso is running mini art classes for those who want to try their hand at creating their own masterpiece, while there will also be face painting.
There will also be plenty of Easter craft activities allowing children to make their own Easter-themed creations to take home.
A highlight of the day will be a guest appearance from the Easter Bunny, while a coffee van will be in place to help keep parents going.
The free event has been organised by the Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee and Shoalhaven City Council.
READ MORE:
"We are thrilled to be hosting such a wonderful event for the community to enjoy," said Nowra CBD Place Manager Alison Henry.
"Activation is what it is all about and we really want to see families come in to the Nowra CBD and support local this Easter.
"Easter is all about family and this Easter Saturday in the Nowra CBD no exception," she said.
"It promises to be a day filled with family-friendly activities and entertainment, and we can't wait to see everyone come out and have a great time."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.