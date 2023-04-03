Top quality motocross racing bikes stolen from North Nowra home

Motocross bikes worth tens of thousands of dollars have been stolen from a North Nowra home in what's believed to have been a targeted crime.
Daniel Hantis said the thieves jemmied open the roller door to his garage between 11.30pm on Sunday, April 2, and 4.45am the following day, before stealing the five Yama motocross racing bikes.
There were three 250cc and a 125cc bike with the number 294 on them, and a smaller 85cc bike with the number 293 on it.
Mr Hantis said the bikes belonged to his sons, aged 16 and 10, who were rated among the country's best junior dirt bike racers.
His 16-year-old is even part of the Yamaha Junior Racing Team.
"They're obviously pretty gutted, but they're not really showing it - they're taking it well, really maturely," Mr Hantis said.
"They're good kids, and I'm really proud of them."
Mr Hantis said he was unsure what the theft would mean for the boys' racing careers.
"We'll keep plugging away to make it work, it's what we do," he said.
"We'll just have to grin and bear it and see what we can do to keep racing."
While police are investigating the theft, Mr Hantis is getting the word out in the motocross community where his family is well known, and the high quality racing bikes will be identifiable.
"Racing's a small community, so it might get shared around pretty quickly, and hopefully provide some leads."
He said the bikes were all new, with a total value in the vicinity of $50,000 to $60,000.
And he was certain it was a targeted attack.
"Whoever's stolen them knew we had motorbikes - guaranteed," Mr Hantis said.
He has spoken to several people in his neighbourhood, and found a woman in the next street who saw a white ute towing a trailer and driving slowly along the street about 1.30am.
Mr Hantis said there was a laneway between his street and the one in which the ute was seen.
Anyone with information about the stolen bikes is urged to contact Nowra Police on 02 4421 9699.
