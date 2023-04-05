Currarong Art
Home is where the art is
The Currarong Easter Art Show is coming up on Thursday (April 6), showing local works to the theme 'Currarong and beyond'. 50 artists from the area will be exhibiting works. The exhibition will open 5pm Thursday, at Currarong Progress Hall until April 10.
Easter Events
Find that bunny
Rumour has it the Easter Bunny is personally visiting the Shoalhaven this weekend. Catch your fluffy friend on Saturday (April 8) at Nowra's Junction Court and Greenwell Point Community Hall. On Sunday (April 9), the Easter Bunny will be bouncing around Huskisson's Giant Easter Markets in the morning, and at the Huskisson Hotel family fun event in the early afternoon.
Pig Day Out
At Kangaroo Valley
See the fastest little piggies at The Friendly Inn Kangaroo Valley pig races this Saturday (April 8). There's a full six card race meeting of racing piglets, which punters can win in a pre-race raffle or auction. Plenty more prizes will also be up for grabs, and local live music will serenade the crowd. It's great country fun with all proceeds going to the Bomaderry Tigers Junior AFL. First race 11.30am.
Young Writers
Workshops with SCWC
Have you got a keen young writer in the house? South Coast Writers Centre has activities they'll love these school holidays. They can learn how to make their own zines and comics, hone their short story writing skills, and even learn how to illustrate them. There's a host of classes at Nowra, Sanctuary Point and Ulladulla Libraries, and Shoalhaven Regional Gallery from April 12-20. Details: South Coast Writers Centre online.
Music Festival
Lazy Mountain, Berry
Yours and Owls present Berry's newest music festival: Lazy Mountain. This Saturday (April 8) catch popular Aussie acts including Tash Sultana, Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, Slowly Slowly, and many more at the Showgrounds. The festival also has a local arts showcase, kids zone, and plenty of food trucks. www.lazymountain.com.au
Fleet Festival
Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet
Make the trip to Ulladulla, for the beloved Blessing of the Fleet Festival. This year the festival is set to be bigger than ever, including the parade, entertainment, games, and heaps of family-friendly activities. Happening on Easter Sunday, April 9.
Coming Up
Latin Dancing
Keen social dancers and beginners alike can take to the pavement for Latin Social Street Dancing. The monthly event is totally free, and welcomes everyone - even if you have two left feet! Bring comfortable shoes and a positive attitude to Earnest Arthur café (next to Bunnings) at 7pm Friday (April 14).
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.