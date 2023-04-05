See the fastest little piggies at The Friendly Inn Kangaroo Valley pig races this Saturday (April 8). There's a full six card race meeting of racing piglets, which punters can win in a pre-race raffle or auction. Plenty more prizes will also be up for grabs, and local live music will serenade the crowd. It's great country fun with all proceeds going to the Bomaderry Tigers Junior AFL. First race 11.30am.