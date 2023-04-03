SUV driver dies days after Cambewarra crash

A woman has died in hospital, after sustaining serious injuries in a traffic crash at Cambewarra.
On Tuesday (March 28) about 9am, the woman in her 30s was seriously injured when the SUV she was driving collided with a truck on Moss Vale Rd.
She was flown by Ambulance Rescue helicopter to St George Hospital; police were notified of her death in hospital on Sunday afternoon (April 2).
A 10-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car, was also injured in the crash. She remains in Randwick Children's Hospital in a stable condition.
The truck driver was uninjured in the crash; at the time he was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital and undertook mandatory testing.
NSW Police officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
