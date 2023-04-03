Liza Butler won't officially be the new State Member for South Coast until polls are declared on Friday, April 14.
However she is already hard at work a week after being swept into office as part of the new Labor Government.
This week she has back to back meetings with the heads of housing organisations and case management groups to look at ways of better supporting "the most vulnerable in our communities".
"I'm meeting with the housing providers to discuss some ideas I've had on how we can all work together, which they're excited about," Ms Butler said.
Most of those meetings are happening this week, but Easter and the short week mean a few have to wait until next week.
Ms Butler said she was also organising a meeting with the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District board to discuss Milton Hospital.
Meanwhile invitations to events have started rolling in.
Ms Butler said she would take possession of the South Coast office following the declaration of the poll, then she would head to Parliament House of April 26 for a few days of training and gaining access to systems and email.
"Once I have an official email I'll be doing weekly 'what happened this week' updates," she said.
"I just want to keep people up to date on what I'm doing all the time.
"I really want to keep the community engaged."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
