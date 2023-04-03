A pedestrian who was killed when struck by a ute in Fairy Meadow on Sunday was on the footpath at the time, police have confirmed.
The 66-year-old woman died at the accident scene along Princes Highway about 8.30am and the crash is being investigated.
"She was crossing the driveway on the footpath," Wollongong Police District Duty Officer Matt Glasgow said.
The driver of the ute, a 62-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
The crash occurred between Cabbage Tree Lane and Anama Street.
Officers have called on witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It is the second crash in the area in recent days.
On the morning of Wednesday, March 29 there was a collision at the intersection of Cabbage Tree Lane and the Princes Highway.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
