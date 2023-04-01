'Mum said I can have five' children empty Prime drink bottle shelf in under half an hour

South Coast Register
Prime drink sends children running to the shelves in Woolworths Bowral

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
April 1 2023 - 11:30am
Prime Hydration drinks, created by internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI, sold out in under half an hour in Bowral on March 31. Picture by Briannah Devlin.
Prime Hydration drinks, created by internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI, sold out in under half an hour in Bowral on March 31. Picture by Briannah Devlin.

It took only 28 minutes for a shelf holding more 50 Prime Hydration drinks to empty out at Woolworths in Bowral.

