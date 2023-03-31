Shoalhaven Council under fire for 'shoddy' park appearance

Shoalhaven Council is under fire for what has been described as "shoddy work" maintaining Nowra's Harry Sawkins Park.
Ian Usher described the park's condition as "a bloody disgrace" and a far cry from when it was a showpiece for the city.
"If this is what they call the so-called drawcard for Nowra, well just imagine tourists turning up to spend time here," he said.
"They'd leave thinking Nowra would be the last place they'd want to visit again."
Mr Usher pointed to areas where grass and weeds were close to a metre tall, and other areas beside McGrath Avenue that had been missed during recent mowing.
In between were large clumps of grass left behind from the mowing.
"Come on, it's not rocket science, put a catcher on the back of the mower," he said.
Mr Usher questioned how safe it was to walk across the grass clumps given one of his grandchildren recently found a used syringe at the park.
"Who knows what this is hiding," he said as he pointed to some of the larger piles of drying grass.
And Mr Usher questioned why there was such a difference between the standard of the Harry Sawkins Park and the grounds of the nearby Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
"If they can keep the grounds around the entertainment centre looking so good, why can't they do it here?" he asked.
"Why don't they just do it better, because if they did people would be more likely to spend time at the park."
Shoalhaven Council has been contacted for a comment.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
