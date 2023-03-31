The Shoalhaven Tigers will be looking to rebound from a tough loss last weekend in a derby clash with their Waratah League rival the Goulburn Bears tomorrow, Saturday April 1.
The Tigers have split their two first games of the season, while the Bears have gotten romped in both their clashes to start the year (78-108 and 85-117).
While this game may look ripe for the taking for the Tigers, Goulburn will be sure to be just as motivated heading into the clash looking for their first win of the season.
For the Tigers it'll be another weekend that coach Paul Lindeberg will get to plug and play with different combinations, especially with the team losing three players to injury last weekend.
Guard Rory Shepherdson, Corey Walker and Angus Glendinning all went down in the team's clash with the Inner West Bulls.
Shepherdson tore his meniscus in the match, Walker injured his calf and Glendinning suffered a concussion.
"It is really unfortunate, and it doesn't help us because one of the things I'm trying to figure out is combinations," Lindeberg said.
"If we don't have the people on the floor then we can't work that out."
It was an "anomaly game" last weekend according to the Tigers coach, as the side won six out of the eight categories in the match while also committing the same number of turnovers as the Bulls.
However lost the match 73-89.
The match ultimately came down to the defense of the three-point line with the Bulls shooting over 50 per cent from beyond the arc, which then opened up opportunities for them to score inside.
Lindeberg said the team has remained focused however, with the team having had "the best training session" this season earlier in the week.
The Tigers players, especially those who have been around the program for a long time, will have extra motivation going up against a close rival.
Coming off of a loss will only add extra fuel to the fire and with players down you can expect other Tigers to step up according to Lindeberg.
"I think we are slowly developing that team maturity on and off the floor," he said.
"We've got twelve people that I feel comfortable about playing."
"I don't like putting my players in and leaving them out to dry, I'm fine with some players sitting some games and protecting them rather than taking their confidence on a downward spiral."
The Tigers swept the season series against the Bears 2-0 last season, winning their last matchup 104-62.
However, this is a new team and a new season, who will come out on top in 2023? All will be revealed tomorrow.
The match will tip-off at 5pm at Shoalhaven Indoor Basketball Stadium.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
