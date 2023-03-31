Man injured with chainsaw at Tomerong

NSW Ambulance paramedics are reportedly responding to a man who has accidentally cut his leg with a chainsaw.
The incident occurred in Tomerong at Andrews Road near the Princess Highway at about 12:20pm.
The man has suffered injuries to his leg according to the paramedics, with the severity of the damage unknown as of right now.
Further information will be provided when it becomes available.
UPDATE - 2:45pm
The man has been safely transported to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.
Speaking on the incident, NSW Ambulance Inspector Chris Lahene said, "The man was working in a tree when he accidentally cut himself with a chainsaw."
"He was able to free himself before bystanders began first aid."
"Paramedics assessed and treated him for an eight centimetre deep laceration before taking him to hospital."
"There are always initial concerns about significant blood loss when power tools are involved, but thankfully the outcome for this patient wasn't as severe."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
