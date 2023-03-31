Nowra's new Fresh Food Markets are kicking off in Jellybean Park on Thursday, May 11.
And they will continue from 2 to 6pm every Thursday afternoon rain, hail or shine, according to organiser and Bomo Bulk owner Jessica Bromley.
She said the plan was to close Egans Lane and fill it and part of the adjoining carpark with stalls and marquees providing not only the perfect place for the weekly shopping, but also plenty of ready to eat food.
"The way it's set up will leave a relaxing lounge space in Jellybean Park to gather, socialise and enjoy the sensational local food available," Ms Bromley said.
The plan to establish regular farmers markets in Nowra selling the freshest of local produce has been months in the making.
Along the way Ms Bromley has enlisted the help of people already involved in running markets in Kiama and Berry, while Shoalhaven City Council and the Shoalhaven Business Chamber have also given their support.
Council is looking at beautifying the area with fairy lights in the trees and upgraded street furniture, and has also offered funding to cover printing, advertising and other costs for the next three years.
Chamber president Jemma Tribe says the markets will help make the Nowra CBD a more welcoming and lively place, bringing more people to the centre of town while also supporting farmers and smaller producers.
"It's kind of a win-win," Mrs Tribe said.
Ms Bromley said the markets were being held each week in an effort to help changes people's shopping behaviour to focus more on fresh local ingredients.
"I think there's a big call within our community for this sort of thing - for getting organic food that is fresher and higher quality," she said.
Ms Bromley is looking for stall holders interested in participating in the markets, and anyone keen to be involved can contact her through the nowrafreshfoodmarkets Facebook page, or via email at admin@bomobulk.com.au.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
