Rotary has handed over a further five refurbished laptop computers to Shoalhaven High School students.
The Shoalhaven's four Rotary clubs - Berry, Bomaderry, Milton-Ulladulla and Nowra - run the Laptops 2 Learn program that takes unwanted, unused and unserviceable laptops from businesses and the community in the region.
It then has them reworked and refurbished to ensure all secondary students have access to the technology they need to succeed in their education.
READ MORE:
Seven laptops were previously presented to the school and its students, with the latest five bringing the total to 12.
Rotary is always looking for more laptops for the program.
Anyone with a spare laptop that can be passed on to the cause is asked to contact Phil Presgrave from the Rotary Club of Nowra by email philip.presgrave4@bigpond.com.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.