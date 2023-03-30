Timber and hardware retailer Ison & Co has announced plans to close its Sanctuary Point store.
The outlet on the corner of Sanctuary Point Road and Paradise Beach Road will close its doors on Wednesday, May 31, with staff members relocated to the company's other stores in Huskisson, Nowra and South Nowra.
The company said the range available at the Huskisson store would also be expanded to incorporate all items usually available at Sanctuary Point.
Company director Phillipa Loadsman said the decision to close was not taken lightly, and came after more than a year of deliberations.
She described the closure as a consolidation, driven in part by the residential zoning at the Sanctuary Point store making it difficult to develop the outlet in a way that could properly meet the community's needs.
Ms Loadsman said Ison & Co was a family business that had been servicing the Shoalhaven since 1917 "and will continue doing so".
She said customers could still expect quality products, professional advice and friendly customer service at the other three stores.
The Sanctuary Point store was opened in the early 1990s, and Ms Loadsman thanked the local community "for your business and for the personal relationships we have fostered over the past three decades".
"We have gratefully enjoyed the support of the community since the early 90s in Sanctuary Point and hope to still remain of service to you.
"With our closest location being Huskisson, less than 15 minutes drive away, we hope that you will visit our team at that location for all your hardware and timber needs," Ms Loadsman said.
The company plans to sell the Sanctuary Point site after the store closes.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
