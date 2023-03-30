South Coast Register
A dozen students showing animals at the Royal Easter Show

By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 2:03pm
Nowra High School agriculture students Dustin Cochrane, Josh McCabe and Nate Dansey practice preparing the steer George ahead of the Royal Easter Show. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A dozen Nowra High School students are packing up cattle and chickens and heading to the Royal Easter Show on Monday, April 3.

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

