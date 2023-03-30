A dozen Nowra High School students are packing up cattle and chickens and heading to the Royal Easter Show on Monday, April 3.
The students recently showed their animals at the Berry, Nowra and Kangaroo Valley shows, and are ready to take on the best from across the state.
Agriculture teacher Peter Ryan said 10 students will be involved with the cattle, competing in the school purebred steer event and the trade steer competition for crossbreeds against all comers.
"The school one's the big one because they get to parade them more, and there's more prestige if you win that," Mr Ryan said.
It's a hoof and hook competition, with the steers judged while being paraded by the students, before being slaughtered and having the carcasses judged.
Last year Nowra High won a bronze medal in the event, after finishing third in the hoof section and topping the score when the carcass was assessed.
Mr Ryan said he hoped to do better this year, but admitted the competition was "pretty tough", with schools across the state competing for the winning trophy.
He said seeing the steers head off of a truck for the abattoir could also be difficult for some students, as it was rare to have any youngsters living on farms taking part in the school's agriculture program.
"They can get a bit teary with that," Mr Ryan said.
"But they're told from day one that's the way it's going to be."
Two of the school's students are also involved in the chicken competition.
Back in November schools across the state were given six one-day-old chicks to raise to the point they were laying.
The best three from each of the 20 competing schools are taken to Sydney, with the competition focused on which trio produce the most eggs over the show's 10 days.
Mr Ryan said the school's six Hyline hybrid-breed chickens were producing about seven or eight eggs a a day, so it was just a matter of ascertaining which of them were laying the best.
Student Samantha Burrell said they were also trying to work out how well the chickens got along, as the three they sent would be penned together and it would cause problems if the three chosen were fighting or pecking each other.
The students are due to return home on Sunday, April 9.
