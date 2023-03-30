South Coast Register
Home Co grand opening attracts keen bargain hunters to South Nowra: Rebel Sport, TK Maxx, JB Hi-Fi, RSEA, Sydney Tools

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:00pm
Staff at Rebel Sport Nowra celebrate their grand opening. Picture supplied.
More than 100 keen shoppers lined up bright and early, for the grand opening of South Nowra's newest big name stores.

