More than 100 keen shoppers lined up bright and early, for the grand opening of South Nowra's newest big name stores.
Five remaining outlets in the new Home Co centre - TK Maxx, JB Hi-Fi, Rebel Sport, RSEA Safety, and Sydney Tools - held their respective grand openings on Thursday morning (March 30).
The stores complete the reopening of the former Masters building in South Nowra.
Staff at the new stores welcomed shoppers who were hungry for an opening-day bargain.
Rebel Sport store manager Vanessa Chapman said with the doors now open, her team would focus on partnering with the local sport community.
"We're really excited to be in Nowra; it's really exciting to be here for the community and for the sport down here," she said.
"You're going to see a lot of us at sporting games on weekends - we want to get all of them in store wearing their jerseys and celebrating sport."
Next door at RSEA Safety, store manager Sean Turner said the new offerings for Nowra were overwhelmingly positive for shoppers and staff alike.
On the jobs front, the smaller stores have at least six local staff, while the larger retailer have anywhere from 24 to 40-plus employees.
"I think the town needs it - I think this has been really good for the town, and for so many jobs," Mr Turner said.
The stores join outdoor superstore Anaconda, which opened their doors over the weekend.
Over the past week, interest hasn't waned in the new outlet either.
Store manager Lachlan Mitchell said he was optimistic that their neighbours will feel the same love from local shoppers.
"Interest hasn't faltered, there has been a lot of people coming in and trying to see what bargains we've got going on," he said.
"The fact that there's a lot of activity happening, with a lot of stores that people have probably seen more around Shellharbour way... I think it's going to be great."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
