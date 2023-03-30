The action is heating up at Berry's Boongaree recreation precinct, with the new pump track open for business beside the new skate park.
The extensive new skate park and pump track will be officially opened on Friday, April 14, marking the next stage in development of the Boongaree complex that also includes sports grounds, cricket nets, netball courts and the Rotary Nature Play Park and Learn to Ride facility.
The official opening at 11am will be followed by a barbecue lunch, and free learn to skate classes and a skate jam session by skate event company, Totem.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the new Boongaree skate park and pump track provided a vibrant recreational hub that had been designed with the community and for the community.
"This is a contemporary space for all ages to enjoy, to play, to teach and learn, and caters for beginner to advanced abilities," Cr Findley said.
"We had an overwhelming sentiment from the community for the new skate park to pay homage to the previous skate park.
"The snake run stood out as the crowd favourite to replicate in the new design," she said.
Skaters will enjoy the new flowing snake run, kicker over hydrant, slappy kerb quarter, mini bowl, roller run and much more.
The skate park and pump track have been designed and built to a technical standard suitable for competition events.
The pump track has roller berms, spine transition, roller runs, multiple transition, and a dragon back, surrounded by specially designed Turf Co grass that provides minimal maintenance and ultimate coverage.
Construction of a dog park, carpark, reconciliation garden and upgrades to current sporting fields will start soon.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
