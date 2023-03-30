Lions and Rays reunion ramping up to be a can't miss weekend clash

Across the rest of the league, on Saturday April 1, the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will look to protect their home ground of Berry Showground against the Shellharbour Sharks, the Jamberoo Superoos will battle the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Kevin Walsh Oval, while the Kiama Knights will look to rebound in a match against the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Bill Andriske Oval.