Lions and Rays reunion ramping up to be a can't miss weekend clash

Two of Group 7's giants will take to the field when the Gerringong Lions and Stingrays of Shellharbour do battle at Flinders Field on Saturday, April 1.
It is a finals reunion for the two teams with the Rays seeing their season come to a close at the hands of the Lions in the preliminary finals, 34-16.
Both outfits kicked off their 2023 campaign with round one wins and will test their mettle against each other.
Lions head coach Scott Stewart said he's excited for the weekend's match and said he anticipates a tough game between the two sides.
"They've got a big forward pack and like to get it out and mix it with you," Stewart said.
"Our defence through the middle will need to be good because they're big and Colby Smith their hooker is a real danger, as soon as he gets to the ball he's off."
"Just defending against the edges is essential because Taioalo Vaivai is one of the best centres in the comp and he can really cause you some trouble."
Stewart further added the team needs to improve in their attacking, and attitude on the offensive end.
"We've definitely got to improve particularly in attacking the goal line because we've lost our way a little bit in that area."
"We'll have a couple of blokes coming back to the team in a few weeks that will really help us."
Stewart said that with a long season ahead, he's trying to emphasise to his guys to just go out there and have fun.
"I'm just trying to make it as fun as possible, I don't want to make it a drag, I just want to make sure they're all enjoying themselves, I guess that's the way you keep them focused and switched on."
Stingrays coach Tommy Warner, said he's looking forward to the match and said it will be a good benchmark to see where they are at as a team.
"Gerringong is always the measuring stick in the comp," he said.
"As a club there is anticipation after the way they knocked us out of the competition last year."
While Warner said there isn't a rivalry between the sides yet, he said the building blocks are definitely there.
"Whenever you come up against a team in the finals especially with a grand final spot on the line it tends to start a bit of a rivalry," he said.
"I think it'll take a few more games big games to really create a great rivalry but the foundations are definitely there."
It'll all come down to focus and drive on the part of the Stingrays to get a win on the weekend according to Warner.
"They are an exciting team that like to move the ball around, so I think we have to compete with high energy and not give them as many chances to attack," he said.
"We will need to defend really well and make sure that we play out the full 80 minutes."
"It was great to get back on the pitch last week and looking at the results from round one, it was all pretty tight, so it looks to be a very exciting season in Group 7."
That match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, April 1 at Flinders Field.
Across the rest of the league, on Saturday April 1, the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will look to protect their home ground of Berry Showground against the Shellharbour Sharks, the Jamberoo Superoos will battle the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Kevin Walsh Oval, while the Kiama Knights will look to rebound in a match against the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Bill Andriske Oval.
On Sunday, April 2, the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas will clash with the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
