He always dreamed of making his NRL debut at WIN Stadium, but Jack Bostock could never have imagined that it would come against the Dragons.
However, that scenario will become a reality this Saturday night after the Steelers junior was named in the Dolphins' round-five side to face St George Illawarra in Wollongong.
The selection is just reward for Bostock, who was once part of St George Illawarra's junior development system before heading north. He has impressed head coach Wayne Bennett since arriving at the Redcliffe-based club during pre-season, and will now replace the injured Tesi Niu on the wing.
Bostock originally signed on a development deal last May, but was upgraded to a full-time contract earlier this year.
In a video shared to the Dolphins social media accounts on Tuesday night, the 19-year-old rang his parents to share the great selection news.
"I just spoke with Wayne and I'll be playing this week," Bostock said.
"It's pretty cool that I get to come home this weekend and play. I'll be starting on the wing."
Bostock was a standout for the Steelers in their SG Ball competition last year, and he also impressed for the NSW Blues in the Under 19s State of Origin series.
Glenn Buffolin, who was Bostock's coach at the Steelers in 2022, told the Mercury last May that the outside back was ready to make his mark at the Dolphins.
"It's a good opportunity. I think it will be a good eye opener for him and do him good to have a change of environment so he really gets to test himself," he said.
"He's energetic and he's very talkative, and a really enthusiastic kid. Last year, he was a year young [in SG Ball], so some of the bigger personalities outshone him. But this year he grew into a leader and took that role on really well. Physically, he's a massive human - he's six foot four or five, and over 100 kilograms already - so he's going to fill out as well.
"Not many people get these opportunities at a new franchise with possibly the best coach [Wayne Bennett] that's ever been.
"He's got a massive opportunity and would be mad to waste it."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
