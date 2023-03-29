Ward thanks community for support after being re-elected

Re-elected Kiama MP Gareth Ward has thanked the community for its support after his Labor opponent Katelin McInerney conceded defeat in the tight election race.
While Labor was swept to power with big swings across the state, Mr Ward managed to hold on to his seat with a reduced margin.
"When it comes to elections the people always get it right and it is with humility and honour that I look forward to continuing to work hard and get results for the people of our community as the local Member for Kiama," the independent MP said.
And he was quick to praise Ms McInerney.
"I want to acknowledge the other candidates who contested this election," Mr Ward said.
"I want to particularly acknowledge Labor's candidate Katelin McInerney who I found to be incredibly decent, dedicated and hard working.
"She deserves every accolade for her efforts in this contest, and she can be proud of the results she achieved on election day."
As she conceded defeat on Wednesday, Ms McInerney said she was "incredibly proud of the positive and disciplined campaign we have run to give both Kiama and NSW a fresh start.
"I put my hand up to run for the seat of Kiama to make sure that my son William and kids just like him could grow up in the best future possible," she said.
The former journalist and union director said she was committed to staying as Labor's candidate for another run.
"We're here and invested and building our life here," she said.
Meanwhile Mr Ward thanked the many people who contributed to the victory that "may have seemed impossible to some".
"I received no preferences from any party, and I was deeply disappointed with the smear campaign by Unions NSW.
"I dare say many decent union members would be disgusted if they knew how their union fees were being spent," Mr Ward said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
