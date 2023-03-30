Hawks control Blaze in tough rival clash

The 2023 Netball NSW Premier League Season continued to produce exciting tough netball with the South Coast Blaze taking on the Eastwood Hawks in round two.
In what was a back and forth first half, the Hawks would take full control in the second half on route to a 68-50 victory over the Blaze.
With the Blaze coming off a strong round one win, head coach Marji Parr started with her most experienced attacking lineup of Kristina Brice, Shelby Mallon, Taylah Davies, and Katelyn Anderson.
The Blaze were quick to get the first points on the board off the back of some impressive defensive pressure by Caitlin Brady, Sharnee Behr, and Te-Arn Bradley, who secured several turnovers.
The game was played at a cracking pace with only one change to the first quarter Blaze line up - with Amber Brophy coming in after seven minutes.
Despite leading in the early stages the Blaze went to the first quarter break trailing the Hawks 15-10.
In the second quarter Maddy Eaton came on as centre replacing Taylah Davies, with the Brophy, Eaten and Brice combination looking strong.
Despite unrelenting defensive pressure from the Blaze, the Hawks were able to push the lead off the back of some accurate shooting from NSW Swifts player Sophie Fawn.
Blaze newcomer Kara Styles was injected into the game with eight minutes to go in the second and proved effective in curbing the Hawks attacking end.
A late run by the Blaze, saw them trailing 23-30 heading into the halftime break.
The Blaze started the third quarter with Davies and Anderson back in the midcourt, however the Hawks continued their shooting dominance in the shooting end pushing their lead out.
The injection of Illawarra young gun Sharnee Behr into WD and Mallon in GA after nine minutes, provided fresh legs for the Blaze, and a brilliant intercept by Te-Arn Bradley with two minutes to go in the third led to back-to-back goals for the Blaze.
They ended the third quarter down 49-38.
In the fourth quarter the Blaze Opens dug deep, stepping up intensity across the court as they tried to quell the Hawks onslaught led by former Australian Diamond Mo'onia Gerrard as GK for the Hawks.
The final quarter was always going to be a tough 15 minutes for Blaze and Head Coach Marji
Parr used her bench strategically bringing on Mia Evans into GA and Eaton into C with six minutes to go.
Despite some great shooting from Kristina Brice throughout the game and high-quality defensive work from Te-Arn Bradley the ERNA Hawks proved too strong on this occasion with Blaze going down 68 -50 on the final whistle.
"Despite the loss the game provided many positive takeaways and learning opportunities," head coach Marji Parr said.
"I'm confident the players will bounce back and come back stronger for the next game."
The U23s Blaze side engaged in a dogfight with the Hawks which would result in a tie at 49-49 at the end of full-time.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
