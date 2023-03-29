Aboriginal art to feature in new Sanctuary Point Library

Three local Aboriginal artists will create unique and inspirational artworks to be incorporated into the design of the new Sanctuary Point Library.
The community asked for local indigenous art to be included in the project, with construction to begin later this year and finish mid-2025.
The library will inject new life into the Sanctuary Point village by providing access to technology and information, a place for meeting, collaborating, connecting and studying, and access to business spaces, reader services and collections.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley was excited to announce the artists who have designed different mediums of artwork that reflect Indigenous cultural heritage.
They are Wandi Wandandian artist Tracey Van Oploo, South Coast Dharawal artist Jaz Corr and Wandi Wandian / Murramamarang artist Michael Robinson.
"I'm proud to see local artists producing such awe-inspiring artwork that will weave Indigenous culture into the fabric of the library and represent a connection to country in innovative ways," Cr Findley said.
"This project provides an opportunity for local artists to build their careers and tell their story as First Nations people that reads as an interconnected narrative for everyone to engage with."
The works will follow the themes of sea, land and sky, with the commissioned works visible to pedestrians at ground and rooftop levels:
The sea will represented by Michael Robinson's freestanding sculpture outside the library as an identifiable landmark for the site, integrated with landscape design and include a water feature.
Michael's proposed carvings have an emphasis on traditional utilitarian purpose as well as aesthetic value in each piece of artwork.
To represent the land, Tracey Van Oploo will depict the inlet that runs from St Georges Basin to the ocean, in three main parts representing water, escarpment and connections, with flora and fauna throughout.
The element of land will be integrated onto the sunshades of the building.
And to represent the sky, and First Nations science and astronomy, Jaz Corr is producing LED lighting artwork on the ceiling to create a visual interest day and night.
