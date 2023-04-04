On Kurt Brereton's canvas, the scenes of Currarong are familiar. But upon closer inspection, each work contains a wealth of surprising details.
An embroidery thread woven through the canvas; pencil marks left visible to share what's underneath the layers of paint; a few strokes of neon yellow among earthy tones; or even a tiny space left blank, for you to fill in the gap with imagination.
All of it is intentional.
It's way for the audience to slow down, take a good look, notice the things you don't see at first and figure out their meaning.
"I spend a lot of time thinking and talking about this [art]. Really, I want to create an intimacy and a slowness in this age of speed," Brereton said.
Each of Brereton's landscapes are painted within a few minutes walk of his Currarong studio.
Quite fitting, when this year's Easter Art Show theme is 'Currarong and Beyond'.
This weekend's show will feature 50-plus artists from the area, using all kinds of mediums including paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics and glass.
The small seaside village has a big creative heart, and has long been a place of inspiration for the artists who call Currarong home.
For Brereton, it's all in the details.
Just like his surroundings change a little every day, so do his works.
He said they end up taking on a life of their own.
"I do performance, I do video - I have done lots of different media, and they're about the moment. Whereas a painting is about time, and how you, the reader, change over time," he said.
"Every time you look at a painting, it's changed because you've changed. It says things to you, and you find things in it that you didn't see yesterday.
"Because I work slowly and over time, I keep coming back and get to know it and become it: art becomes you, you are part of the art that you see and share your life with."
Peter Zanetti can often be found out in the wild, sketching with charcoal in Currarong's bushland.
Those initial sketches become vast landscape scenes - paintings, lino prints and screen prints - that are intricate and realistic.
For Zanetti, his practice is all about capturing the spirit of place, no matter where he is - it's why he ventures out and creates art in nature.
He said art is all about getting a feel for the area.
"I take my drawing board and draw from life to compose the picture that interests me," Mr Zanetti said.
"With painting you're trying something beyond photography... you're trying to bring feeling and something more to it.
"Even though you, for all intents and purposes, will have a sense that it's the real view, it's actually slightly contrived to compress all of that information into the picture."
Over at Robyn Gibson's studio, people watching becomes art.
Her works inspired by the beachgoers of Currarong hang in countless local homes, and will be a feature of the upcoming show.
Underneath the visible layer of a happy swimmer in a picturesque pool, the paintings can have entire other works beneath them as Ms Gibson creates.
No matter what she paints, whether she's in an abstract phase or a more realistic phase, she said it's all about trusting that process.
Each one starts as a sketch, or even several sketches that create a single scene.
"Sometimes I'll just get the leftover colours and put them on there... I'll see something there like the shape, and work on that," Ms Gibson said.
"Other times as soon as the colour is underneath, many times I'll paint over again and again. There's plenty under there and some are very layered.
"If I don't like something, I keep changing it; some are a bit more realistic and others a little more abstract.
"It's a very cool process."
Gibson, Brereton and Zanetti are among the 50-plus local artists showcasing their work in the Currarong Easter Art Show.
The exhibition will open this Thursday (April 6) at the Currarong Progress Hall.
The show is held every second year and has become a hallmark of the Shoalhaven arts scene
It's also set to be a prime opportunity for art lovers to secure a piece of their own.
The exhibition and art sales will be open on Thursday evening (April 6, from 5pm), Friday to Sunday (April 7-9, 10am to 4pm), and on Monday (April 10, 10am to 2pm).
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
