Baking brilliance has John rolling into new opportunities on the world stage

He might be a simple baker from Nowra working for his father, but John Reminis has spent years travelling the world to promote the best of his industry.
And he said the key lesson was that working in all the different aspects of hospitality and the food industry could take you anywhere you wanted to go.
"I think it comes down to hard work, and if you work hard at anything you'll succeed," Mr Reminis said.
He started his baking apprenticeship at his father's Bakehouse Delights business in East Nowra at the age of 16, and said he had "never looked back".
He won his first competition at 16 in a regional World Skills competition, starting a long association with the event designed to promote the best in trade skills.
The first win led to Mr Reminis competing in the 2011 national World Skills titles in Sydney where he came second, before taking gold three years later in Perth.
That led to Mr Reminis representing Australia at the international World Skills competition in Brazil, where he came sixth.
He said the World Skills event was a three-day competition calling on the young bakers to make brioche, sourdough, croissants, Danish, focaccia, ciabatta and even an edible bread sculpture.
"They throw a mystery box at you, which can be a real challenge," he said.
That was just the start of his involvement with World Skills at the highest level.
"I was asked to be a trainer and what they call an expert on the World Skills international stage, and so I trained a young Aussie baker, a young girl - we went to Switzerland last year and we got fourth, which was pretty impressive."
Mr Reminis has represented Australia at other competitions, and enjoyed some amazing results including being part of the team that finished second when representing Australia in the Junior World Cup.
And in 2016 he was one point away from being named the world's best young baker after finishing a close second in the Young Bakery Hopeful Competition in France.
In fact Mr Reminis in the only person to win all four of Australia's major baking awards - Bake Skills Australia, Excellence in Baking, World Skills and the LA Judge Memorial.
"But they're all just stepping stones to the internationals."
All the awards and competitions have led to Mr Reminis seeing plenty of the world.
"For three years I pretty much just travelled and when I was here I trained, I worked, then went back over and travelled to the next comp, and it just didn't stop for three years," he said.
"I'm pretty blessed really to travel the world on a loaf of bread and a bit of hard work."
And while much of the hospitality sector was crying out for more staff, Mr Reminis said there were fantastic options available.
"There's heaps of opportunity out there, with a bit of hard work," he said.
"No-one warns you where it can take you, but I was one of the first juniors to go that far."
Mr Reminis said he was passionate about baking, and could not see himself doing anything else.
And at the age of just 29 he is deeply entrenched in the baking industry, already spend much of his time judging bread and baking shows, and even the national pie competition.
