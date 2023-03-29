Details of a dual rescue by special operations paramedics have emerged, following a traffic crash at Cambewarra.
A woman and a child sustained serious injuries when their SUV and a truck collided on Moss Vale Rd, about 8.30am on Tuesday (March 28).
The pair were trapped in the vehicle, and paramedics had to remove the side of the car, before treating the seriously injured patients.
Two ambulance rescue helicopters were called to the scene.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Terry Morrow said special operations paramedics were working under 'trying conditions' to free the pair.
"A car and truck collided, trapping a woman in her 30s and a child in the car," he said.
"Our Special Operations paramedics removed the side of the car to allow access to the patients.
"It was identified that they had sustained some serious injuries, so two Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopters were requested.
"Our crews did an excellent job, treating and stabilising the patients under hot and trying conditions to ensure the best possible outcome for these patients."
The woman sustained a head injury, and was flown to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
The girl suffered leg fractures and a concussion, and was flown to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.
The truck driver, a man believed to be in his 30s, was uninjured but taken to Shoalhaven Hospital as a precaution. He also underwent mandatory testing.
NSW Police has confirmed officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
