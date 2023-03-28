Gareth Ward appears set to retain his seat of Kiama.
While there has been a tight battle between Mr Ward and Labor opponent Katelin McInerney during to vote counting process, Mr Ward moved ahead late on Tuesday as votes from the Nowra pre-poll were added.
They put Mr Ward 615 votes ahead in the two candidate preferred stakes, giving him 50.8 per cent of the vote with only postal, absent and provisional votes to be added to the tally.
When counting finished on Tuesday Mr Ward was leading the first preference tally in postal votes 1066 to Ms McInerney's 637.
Even ABC election election guru Antony Green all but confirmed Mr Ward's win, saying the result means "Labor can't reach a majority".
However new Premier Chis Minns has ruled out negotiating with Mr Ward.
Questions remain over whether Mr Ward will be able to take his place in the new State Parliament, with both major parties saying in the lead-up to the election they would continue the ban imposed last year after Mr Ward was charged with a range of historic sex and assault offences.
READ MORE:
As he started to take ascendancy in the votes, Mr Ward faced the Nowra District Court on Tuesday to formally plead not guilty to three charges of indecent assault and one of assault at Meroo Meadow in February 2013, and one of sexual intercourse without consent at Potts Point in September 2015.
However Mr Ward has continually hit out at suggestions his ban from Parliament might continue after the election, questioning what that says about the presumption of innocence.
"How dare the major political parties tell our electorate who they can and can't elect, and I don't think they're going to get their way," he said the lead-up to the election.
Leading constitutional lawyer Professor Anne Twomey agreed suspending Mr Ward could be seen as defying the wishes of voters who were aware of the charges hanging over Mr Ward's head when they went to the polls.
She said Mr Ward's suspension last year was done under different circumstances at a time when Kiama's voters could not cast their own judgment on the MP.
"If he is voted back in when people know there are these charges against him, you can't really say people have in any way been deceived. They made a choice," Professor Twomey said.
"We also have to appreciate the views of his constituents may be different to the rest of the population who don't know him and may be feeling his continuing presence in the house brings it into disrepute."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.