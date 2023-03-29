Nowra Library invites local authors to present at BookFest Advertising Feature

Nowra library will be holding its second BookFest on May, 20 at 11am.



The call is out for any new local authors who would like to be involved.



The event will run for two hours where up to ten authors will each give a five minute talk about their book with question time allowed at the end.

Authors will also have the opportunity to sell and sign their books as well.



This event is a great way for local authors to market their work without having to prepare an hour long speech.



It also attracts a wide variety of audience members, so potential sales could increase.

This was held last year by Nowra Library, and it was a great success.



New authors feel comfortable presenting with others, and the audience gets a lovely mix of topics to consider.

Robin Sharpe, outreach and digital resources manager at Nowra Library, loves the concept of a multi-author event.



"I really enjoy meeting local authors and helping them to promote their books. It is a great community event, and the sharing of stories is something libraries are passionate about," Robin said.

Some of the books are for children, others are for adults, so all ages are catered for.

There are still some places available, so if you have written a book and want to tell people about it then this is your chance.