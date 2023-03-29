Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre's music line-up Advertising Feature

Hetty Kate. Photo by Trudy Schuringa. Picture supplied

Attention music lovers, the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre has a wonderful month ahead filled with music for everyone. From stylish jazz direct from Paris to an ANZAC tribute concert and much more.

Spirit of the Anzacs, the second concert of the 2023 Morning Matinee Season, salutes the ANZACs and Vietnam Veterans. This production is dedicated to the brave men and women who gave their lives in service of our country. Against a backdrop of incredible images on the big screen, the show features the music of these eras including Dame Vera Lynn, The Andrew Sisters, Bob Dylan, Normie Rowe, and many more.

If a night of cool jazz sounds like heaven, you can't miss the Hetty Kate Trio performing for one night only in the Studio Theatre. One of jazz legend James Morrison's favourite singers, he describes her as having "a stage presence only matched by the clarity of her voice." Hetty will be joined onstage by Carl Dewhurst (guitar) and Brendan Clarke (double bass) to perform a sparkling selection of classics and curios from The American Songbook, alongside highlights from her most recent albums, including Under Paris Skies.

Also in April, you can enjoy the sounds of Lennon and McCartney performed by Damien Leith and Darren Coggan in their show, Two of Us. And if you're looking for great entertainment for the entire family, Cirque Mother Africa and Shrek the Musical will delight all ages.