Attention music lovers, the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre has a wonderful month ahead filled with music for everyone. From stylish jazz direct from Paris to an ANZAC tribute concert and much more.
Spirit of the Anzacs, the second concert of the 2023 Morning Matinee Season, salutes the ANZACs and Vietnam Veterans. This production is dedicated to the brave men and women who gave their lives in service of our country. Against a backdrop of incredible images on the big screen, the show features the music of these eras including Dame Vera Lynn, The Andrew Sisters, Bob Dylan, Normie Rowe, and many more.
If a night of cool jazz sounds like heaven, you can't miss the Hetty Kate Trio performing for one night only in the Studio Theatre. One of jazz legend James Morrison's favourite singers, he describes her as having "a stage presence only matched by the clarity of her voice." Hetty will be joined onstage by Carl Dewhurst (guitar) and Brendan Clarke (double bass) to perform a sparkling selection of classics and curios from The American Songbook, alongside highlights from her most recent albums, including Under Paris Skies.
Also in April, you can enjoy the sounds of Lennon and McCartney performed by Damien Leith and Darren Coggan in their show, Two of Us. And if you're looking for great entertainment for the entire family, Cirque Mother Africa and Shrek the Musical will delight all ages.
For more information or to book visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or call the box office on 4429 5757.
Opening weekend celebrations for Bundanon's newest exhibition, fantastic forms, will take place Saturday, April 1 and will include live performances and free entry to the recently opened Art Museum.
fantastic forms explores the joy of artmaking and endless creativity of the human imagination. The exhibition features over 200 works by Merric Boyd from the Bundanon Collection in dialogue with new, large-scale sculptures by Nabilah Nordin, a series of ceramic figures by Stephen Benwell and stop-motion videos by emerging Bundjalung artist Rubyrose Bancroft.
Celebrations will commence from 12pm with a 'Welcome to Country' by Uncle Gerry Moore and opening speech by Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips MP. Hear from collections manager Jennifer Thompson on Merric Boyd's ceramics and colourful drawings, or take part in all-ages sculpture workshop Impossible Things.
To conclude the celebrations, there will be a series of live performances from 2pm, led by renowned international solo pianist and chamber musician Bernadette Harvey, followed by cellist and rising star Richard Narroway and one of Australia's foremost improvising musicians, drummer Chloe Kim.
On Sunday, April 2 at 11am there will be a roaming floor artist talks with curator Sophie O'Brien and exhibiting artists Nabilah Nordin and Stephen Benwell.
Two beautiful and enlightening new exhibitions are on display at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery until April 22.
Groundswell: Recent movements within art and territory showcases a selection of powerful reactions from 19 Northern Territory artists, with particular focus on the creeping changes to the Territory's water supply. Artists include Jacky Green, June Mills, Aly de Groot, Patricia Phillipus Napurrula and Tarzan Jungle Queen in works spanning visualised data to ceramics, oil painting to recycled sculpture and printmaking to stand-up comedy.
Jerrinja Balaang features photographs taken on Jerrinja Wandi Wandian Country from a group of six talented Indigenous female artists; Shelly Wellington, Rebecca Williams, Crissy Locke, Talesha Farrell, Alicia Wellington, Tarryn Brown-Williams and Tanaya Williams. Shot at locations such as Culburra Beach, Currumbene Creek and Lake Wollumboola, these works are visually stunning, but also introduce the viewer to Jerrinja language through translations for each title.
Jerrinja Elders and Aunties provided wisdom, guidance and knowledge during this creative cultural journey, and feature in many of the photographs, alongside young members of the community, providing an insight into balaang (women's) life across generations. Acclaimed Australian artist Tamara Dean provided photographic mentoring, resulting in technically outstanding works.
Young people aged 15 to 25 have the incredible opportunity to learn from Jerrinja Balaang artist Talesha Farrell in a free photography workshop on April 22.
Nowra library will be holding its second BookFest on May, 20 at 11am.
The call is out for any new local authors who would like to be involved.
The event will run for two hours where up to ten authors will each give a five minute talk about their book with question time allowed at the end.
Authors will also have the opportunity to sell and sign their books as well.
This event is a great way for local authors to market their work without having to prepare an hour long speech.
It also attracts a wide variety of audience members, so potential sales could increase.
This was held last year by Nowra Library, and it was a great success.
New authors feel comfortable presenting with others, and the audience gets a lovely mix of topics to consider.
Robin Sharpe, outreach and digital resources manager at Nowra Library, loves the concept of a multi-author event.
"I really enjoy meeting local authors and helping them to promote their books. It is a great community event, and the sharing of stories is something libraries are passionate about," Robin said.
Some of the books are for children, others are for adults, so all ages are catered for.
There are still some places available, so if you have written a book and want to tell people about it then this is your chance.
For more information you can call Nowra Library on 44293705 or email library@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au.