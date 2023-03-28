A record-breaking performance by local triathletes at Batemans Bay last weekend has put Jervis Bay well in the running to take out a fourth straight Triathlon NSW Forager Interclub Championship.
Jervis Bay Triathlon Club had a strong 20 members competing in the Batemans Bay Triathlon festival over four distances.
Local pro, Matt Lewis secured an overall win in the Classic Distance, which involved a 1.9km swim, 55km bike and 15km run.
Lewis finished in 2:33:39 - more than four minutes ahead of his nearest competitor.
Jackie Lyons had a strong race to place third in the female field in the Classic and first in her age group.
Also competing in the longer event was Rob Richards who won silver in the men's 45-49 age group and placed 16th in the male field.
In the Standard distance event (1.5km, 40km and 10km), Bill Stahlhut and Tony Lim both won their age groups with Rob Duffy and Annette Sampson taking silver.
Stahlhut was the fastest JB competitor over this distance placing 15th overall in the men's field, an impressive feat for Stahlhut who race in the 60-64 age group.
Sampson was 12th in the female field, while David Parle just missed the podium, coming in fourth in his age group.
JB's biggest representation was in the Sprint race where Elisha Bell was the stand-out competitor.
Bell won the 40-44 age group and was the fourth fastest female overall.
Catherine Secombe and Rod Rose also won gold in their age groups. Tim O'Connell, Mandy Meredith, and Will Blessing all won silver with Rachel Marsden winning bronze.
Meredith was the fastest female cyclist out on the Sprint Course, being the only woman to complete the 25km bike leg in under 45 minutes. A strong achievement for someone in the 65-69 age group.
In the shorter SuperSprint race, Lucy McGowan and Ken Price both took age group gold with Bronwyn Rose winning silver.
Club president, Rod Rose, said every Jervis Bay athlete competing in the Sprint and Standard won performance points for the Club toward the Interclub Series.
"That was definitely a first," he said.
"It was also great to see Matt Lewis racing so well. He is an inspiration for everyone in the Club."
Rose says attention is now turning to the remaining Interclub Series races at Wollongong in April and Club Championships at Forster in May.
"I'd really like us to have a serious crack at Club Championships," he said.
"We have come close to winning our division a few times but never quite got there.
"We have the strength to do well, but we just need to get the numbers up there to score well."
Rose says some club members are also heading to Sydney for the Redline Triathlon at Penrith this weekend.
"It is great to see so many of our members enthusiastic about racing and out flying the club colours."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
