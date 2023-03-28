Beachgoers will need to wait a little longer to return to Greenpatch Beach, with the area still cordoned off following last week's helicopter crash over Jervis Bay.
In a statement to the South Coast Register, the Department of Defence confirmed that the chopper has been removed from the beach.
However, the area will remain cordoned until the incident site is fully cleared.
"The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter was recovered from Jervis Bay on Friday 24 March," the statement read.
"The helicopter was loaded on to the deck of ADV Reliant and transported to Holsworthy Barracks via road from Port Botany.
"Defence Flight Safety Bureau has begun its investigation and findings will be released in due course.
"The beach was cleared of debris and remediated over the weekend.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the incident site remains cordoned off until a thorough clearance is conducted by Australian Defence Force personnel."
After the chopper went down last week, Defence grounded its MRH-90 Taipan fleet.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
