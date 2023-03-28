While the World's Greatest Shave is encouraging people the rid themselves of their hair in the name of helping leukaemia research, Tom and Jade Perrott are doing something a bit different.
The Worrigee father and daughter are taking a more colourful approach to fundraising, adding a rainbow of colours to hair and faces.
They're hoping to raise $1000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Anyone wanting to support them can donate through the World's Greatest Shave website.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
