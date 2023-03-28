Falcke and Glendinning shine, but Tigers fall to Bulls in home opener

The Shoalhaven Tigers suffered a tough loss on Saturday to the Inner West Bulls, despite strong performances from Tigers' newcomers Mitch Falcke and Angus Glendinning.
It was a back and forth first half, that saw the Tigers just a run behind, but the third quarter was one of doom for Shoalhaven that saw the Bulls get out to a big lead which they would never relinquish winning the match 89-73.
Both teams struggled on the offensive end to start the match, with Tigers' Corey Walker breaking the drought with a baseline jumper to get his team on the board.
The Tigers strong defense kept them in the match early on even with their shots not falling.
Rory Shepherdson and Jack Callaghan both got their hands into the passing lanes multiple times leading to fast-break opportunities.
They would fall behind 12-22, but multiple strong drives by Mitch Falcke saw the Tigers cut the deficit to 22-24 at the end of the first.
The Bulls would go on a run to start the second, but Tigers' Jesse Peters would break the drought with a spin move and score, followed by a Walker three that would cut the deficit to the 27-35.
The small ball lineup the Tigers ran brought strong energy, especially on the defensive end, but consistent scoring was a big issue for the team, even when given some open opportunities from the outside.
A massive and-1 dunk by the Bulls Zane White extended the opposition's lead to 40-28.
A three by Angus Glendinning would get the deficit back to 10 for the Tigers at 32-42.
At halftime the Tigers found themselves in a 36-47 hole, but one they seemed capable of climbing back out from.
Flacke continued his strong night out of halftime with an and-1 layup to bring the scores to 38-50.
Unfortunately an injury to Shepherdson would see the guard exit the game and not return, which instantly saw the game turn.
The offensive struggles continued for the Tigers, while the Bulls suddenly seemed to be hitting every shot they put up.
The lead ballooned to 19 (49-68), and suddenly the Bulls had gained full control of the game.
At the end of three, the score read 52-70.
The Tigers would play much better in the fourth, with both Falcke and Glendinning reaching 20 and 22 points each, but by that point it was too little too late.
The final score would read 73-89.
Along with Falcke and Glendinning's big games, Walker scored 10 and Isaac Dell scored 9.
The Shoalhaven Tigers will face the Goulburn Bears this Saturday, April 1, at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
That match will tip-off at 5pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
