The Jamberoo Superoos have opened their South Coast Group 7 first grade campaign with a tough 20-10 win over Kiama Knights in a hard-fought opening round at Kiama Showground on Sunday.
While the match didn't reach any great heights, probably due to both sides not having pre-season trials, both teams showed enough to suggest they will be contenders at season's end, and despite the final 10-point margin, the match wasn't really sealed until Luke Berkrey's try in the final minutes.
After a tough opening period, the Superoos were first on the board when crafty fullback Nathan Gallastegui stepped off his left foot and found a yawning gap in the defence to race over.
Winger Matt Forsyth converted to give the visitors a 6-0 lead.
Stung into action, the Knights hit back with flyer Matt Morris showing his style with a typically flashy try in the corner.
The Superoos hit back again when returning prop Jayden Morgan showed his skills with a hit-and-spin near the line to crash over and Forsyth again converted to give his side the lead again.
With halftime approaching, the Knights opened-up the left-side Jamberoo defence with big Tom Angel charging away and sending half Braith Crane racing over under the posts.
Brad Killmore converted to narrow the gap to 12-10 at halftime.
The second half was a dour battle, with both sides showing their defensive metal as they defended for long periods.
It was the ever-present threat of reigning Michael Cronin Medallist Mark Asquith who finally broke the stalemate with a typical run on the right side to crash over in the corner and give his side a 16-10 lead.
That try seemed to break the Knights and it was big Luke Berkrey, in his debut for the club, that sealed the result when he charged over from close range in the closing minutes.
In a tough win, Jayden Morgan, Daniel Burke, Simon Maslanka and Luke Burkrey were among the Superoos best, while Kieran Poole, Tom Angel, Brad Killmore and Braith Crane never stopped trying for the Knights.
The Superoos will return home on Saturday for a clash with the Jets, while the Knights travel to Mollymook to face the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
