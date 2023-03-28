Updated: Two hospitalised following Cambewarra crash

A woman and child have been flown to hospital, after their SUV and a truck collided at Cambewarra.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Moss Vale Rd, near Main Rd, about 9am on Tuesday (March 28).
Paramedics treated the SUV driver and a 10-year-old girl at the scene, before both were flown by helicopter to hospital.
The woman was in a serious condition and taken to St George Hospital.
The girl was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.
The truck driver - a man believed to be in his 30s - was uninjured, and taken for mandatory testing.
Police are making inquiries into the incident; anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Traffic diversions are in place (see the above map) and will remain until emergency services clean up the scene.
There is heavy traffic along Moss Vale Rd - drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
