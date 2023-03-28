The Gerringong Lions have chalked up their first win of the season in a strong display against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday.
Getting off to a quick start the Lions never looked back, spearheaded by the play of Toby Gumley-Quine who's four tries led Gerringong to a 26-0 victory.
It would only take two minutes for the Lions to cross the line, when a high kick by Rixon Russell would land in Kyan Ward's hands who would offload the ball to Gumley-Quine who went over the line.
READ MORE:
Seven minutes later the Lions would again be over, this time it would be Ward flying over out wide on the left side to make it a 8-0 lead.
At the 18 minute mark, Gumley-Quine would defiantly break through the Magpies defence to again go down out wide. Taj Ford would knockdown the conversion to make it a 14-0 lead.
Gumley-Quine would again flex his electric speed to duck and weave through the Magpies, to give the crafty centre a hattrick by halftime.
The halftime score would read 18-0 to the Lions.
Gerringong would again get over the line, just six minutes into the second half, with Gumley-Quine hauling in his fourth try of the day off a nice back and forth with Ward on the wing.
This would bring the score to 22-0.
Gerringong skipper Nathan Ford would cap off the strong Lion's performance, after a beautiful grubber by Gumley-Quine that would find its way into Ford's hands to go over and bring the score to its end result of 26-0.
While the Magpies had their moments, especially on the defensive end, they struggled to initiate their offence and open up opportunities to score.
Currently the side is still integrating their new players into the system, so hopefully with a few games under their belt they will start to develop a flow.
Across the rest of the league, the Bulldogs and Jets both fought valiantly resulting in a tie at 18-18, the Stingrays downed Albion Park 22-14, Jamberoo narrowly knocked off Kiama 20-10 and Shellharbour secured a convincing victory 28-16 over the defending champions Warilla.
Next round will kick off on Saturday April 1.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.