Gareth Ward maintains his innocence in Nowra District Court

Gareth Ward has declared his intention to win his legal battles and the Kiama election after facing Nowra District Court on Tuesday morning.
Mr Ward pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault with an act of indecency and one of common assault at Meroo Meadow in February 2013, and one of sexual intercourse without consent at Potts Point is September 2015.
"I'm looking forward to not just winning his case, but winning the election as well," Mr Ward said outside the court.
"Today I have entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges that have been laid before the court, and I am incredibly confident that I will prove my innocence when given the opportunity," he said.
"This matter is something that's been going on and dragging on for the last two years, and it's been an incredibly difficult two years, but I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to prove my innocence."
Outside the court Mr Ward addressed the gathered media throng to emphasise the importance of the presumption of innocence.
"There are some people in the media that have totally trashed the presumption of innocence," he said, adding there were "plenty of examples" of high profile people being acquitted when battling issues in court.
"But the hurt that some of the commentary from people who would know better leaves with those people is impactful and significant," he said.
Mr Ward said he passionately believed in the the presumption of innocence, saying it was "not an optional extra, it is a human right".
"And I am not only going to fight to clear my name, but I think when this is done it'll be a reminder as to why people should leave matters to those in buildings behind us [the courts], rather than annotating through the press as some people have irresponsibly done."
The matters are due back before the Sydney District Court on April 3.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
