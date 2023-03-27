After proving herself to be the best Australia has to offer, Nowra's Kel McIlwain has her eyes firmly on conquering the rest of the world.
The artist last week won her 11th Australian body painting championship, and has become so dominant she has been excluded from future competitions.
"They said it was time to give someone else a chance," Ms McIlwain said.
Now she is unable to compete in Australia, Ms McIlwain is looking at the world titles in Europe later this year.
"For me to grow as an artist I've got to look elsewhere, that's why I'm looking to Austria and the world body art championships," she said.
"Over there I can compete and I can also take classes from the world's best, from the best of the best."
Ms McIlwain attended her first body art competition several years ago as a reporter for an English-based art magazine.
"I thought this was really cool, I'd really like to do something like this, and because I was doing some face painting the director of the competition invited me to a bigger convention in Melbourne," she explained.
Shortly before the next competition Ms McIlwain was asked if she wanted to compete - taking her out of her comfort zone because "I'd never painted a body before".
She placed second in that first competition, but won pretty much every competition that followed.
"I love it because there's a chance in the competitions to push myself harder and harder to paint better, faster, get more paint on, get more detail, so it's like I'm competing against myself rather than anyone else."
In last week's national championships Ms McIlwain was given five hours to paint a body with the theme of rebirth.
READ MORE:
The stunning result was consistent with the high standard of work that has had Ms McIlwain in hot demand all over the country.
She recently body painted TV presented Brihony Dawson for the mardi gras, while one of her best known pieces was for Fox Sports, painting the bodies of two people to recreate the scene depicted on the NRL Premiership trophy.
She has worked with several television stations and programs, and at a range of high-profile events.
"I've done some work for big nightclubs, like Justine Hemmes' nightclubs in Sydney, and that's where full bodies have been painted and at one point I had to do a tiger, a peacock, things like that," Ms McIlwain said.
But to show her skills at the world championships Ms McIlwain is looking for financial support or sponsorship to help cover the costs of flights and accommodation.
Anyone able to help can get in touch with Ms McIlwain through her website www.kelmcartworks.com.au.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.