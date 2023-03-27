Night work traffic changes at Nowra Bridge

Nightworks will mean altered traffic conditions for motorists in April with work being carried out on the Nowra Bridge.
The changes will include lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40kmh will be in place during night work.
Read also:
Night work will be carried out between 6pm and 7am, from April 2 to April 30 , on sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong and Illaroo roads, weather permitting.
The Nowra Bridge project site will shut down for the Easter long weekend from 6pm on April 6 to 7am on April 11 and for Anzac Day from 6pm April 24 to 7am April 26.
Reduced speed limits near work zones will continue to be enforced. Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes.
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during night works, however there may be some changes.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.