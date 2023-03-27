Night work traffic changes at Nowra Bridge

South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Nightworks mean traffic changes at Nowra Bridge

March 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Nightworks throughout April on the Nowra Bridge Project will mean some traffic delays. Picture supplied.

Nightworks will mean altered traffic conditions for motorists in April with work being carried out on the Nowra Bridge.

