Man taken into custody over Currarong crash that killed young hairdresser

A young man who admitted causing a crash near Currarong that killed 26-year-old hairdresser Taylor Prior more than a year ago has been taken into custody ahead of being sentenced.
There were tears in Nowra Local Court on Friday from family members as handcuffs were placed on 21-year-old James Harrison Kell and he was led away by Corrective Services Officers.
Kell, of Walton Way, Currarong, had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death, and mid-range drink driving with illicit drugs including cocaine, MDMA and cannabis in his system over the crash on January 1, 2022.
Police documents presented to the court stated Kell had consumed alcohol and illegal drugs while attending a new year's eve party in Currarong.
He was driving to Nowra about 10.30am on January 1 when his red Subaru Forrester crossed to the wrong side of the road, colliding with a black Hyundai i30 being driven by Ms Prior, who sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene.
Members of Ms Prior's family were in the court on Friday afternoon, as were Kell's family members.
Documentation presented to the court said Kell told a person who helped him from his damaged car, "I had been at a party last night and I was tired. I fell asleep causing the accident."
A blood sample taken two hours after the accident showed Kell had a blood alcohol level of 0.116, along with a range of drugs in his system.
While Kell is due to be sentenced in the Nowra District Court in April, the question of his liberty before then was raised in the Local Court.
Prosecutor with the DPP Simone Foggo argued Kell had "a high level of moral culpability" for the accident, and should be taken into custody in line with guideline sentencing procedures.
"It is realistically inevitable that a full-time prison sentence will be imposed," she said.
However defence solicitor Grant Brady SC said it was not a question of whether a full-time jail sentence was possible or likely, but whether it was inevitable.
He said while a lot of the facts surrounding the case were agreed to, there were a range of subjective factors impacting on Kell's moral culpability that would be tested during the sentencing processes.
He said the local court and Magistrate Gabriel Fleming were in the position of trying to foresee what a district court judge would decide, without having all the information the judge would consider.
However Magistrate Fleming said a full-time jail term was "realistically inevitable" for Kell.
She said the law was clear, and the facts in the case were "incredibly serious".
